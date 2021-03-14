CBSN DENVERWatch an hour (5-6p) of special Colorado blizzard coverage (Watch Live)
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado Snowstorm, University of Colorado Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for college students at the University of Colorado in Boulder on Monday. The blizzard is leaving its mark on the campus, which will be closed on Monday. All classes (in-person, remote and online) are canceled, according to CU.

Many school districts in the Denver metro area are closing on Monday due to all the heavy, wet snow. That includes Denver Public Schools, the largest school district in the state.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in Boulder. The university shared a photo of some folks who formed two giant letters on the campus — “C” and “U.”

