DENVER (CBS4) – Officials with the Regional Transportation District shut down bus and rail service at 7 p.m. on Sunday due to the blizzard. Road conditions were worsening by the hour in Denver as the major snowstorm continued to pound Colorado’s Front Range.
“Multiple buses stuck throughout the day and freezing rail equipment have made it difficult to provide service as conditions worsened. RTD will monitor the situation and determine when to resume service based on conditions and safety,” officials wrote in a news release.