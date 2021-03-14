(CBS) – The stars were out in force for the GRAMMYs red carpet tonight on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. While this year’s awards were a little different than many of the previous 62 awards, viewers were still treated to some incredible performances, impressive wins and of course, stunning fashion.
Check out the list below for the nine individuals who stole the show before the show!READ MORE: Blizzard Recovery: Clean Snow From Out Around Your Vents
1) Taylor Swift
2) Harry Styles
3) Lizzo
4) Jhene Aiko
5) Dua LipaREAD MORE: Colorado Snow Totals: Blizzard Of 2021 Drops More Than A Foot In Many Areas
6) Billie Eilish And Finneas
7) HAIM
8) Noah Cyrus
9) Black Pumas
MORE NEWS: Northern Colorado Slammed With Snow; Motorists Saved By Good Samaritan During Blizzard