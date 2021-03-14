WEATHER ALERTBlizzard dumps 2 feet of snow on Denver, 2nd biggest snowstorm this century
(CBS) – The stars were out in force for the GRAMMYs red carpet tonight on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. While this year’s awards were a little different than many of the previous 62 awards, viewers were still treated to some incredible performances, impressive wins and of course, stunning fashion.

Check out the list below for the nine individuals who stole the show before the show!

1) Taylor Swift

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2) Harry Styles

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3) Lizzo

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4) Jhene Aiko

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5) Dua Lipa

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

6) Billie Eilish And Finneas

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

7) HAIM

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

8) Noah Cyrus

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

9) Black Pumas

