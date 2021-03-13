CBSN DenverWatch Now

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Neemias Queta scored 18 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked nine shots as Utah State turned back Colorado State 62-50 in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament Friday night.

Second-seeded Utah State meets top-seeded and No. 19 ranked San Diego State in the conference championship Saturday. The Aztecs (22-4) defeated Nevada to advance to their fourth straight conference championship, and seventh in eight years.

Rollie Worster of the Utah State Aggies drives the ball against P.J. Byrd of the Colorado State Rams during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament semifinals on Friday night in Las Vegas. Utah State won 62-50. (credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Justin Bean added 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Aggies (20-7), sinking three free throws and grabbing two rebounds in the last 46 seconds. Queta may have just missed a triple double but his nine blocks is a single-game career high.

The Utah State Aggies bench cheers after a basket against the Colorado State Rams during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament semifinals on Friday night in Las Vegas. (credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

No. 3 seed Colorado State (18-6) was led by Isaiah Stevens’ 15 points and David Roddy chipping in 12 with 10 rebounds. The Rams were held to 25% shooting and were outrebounded 50-43.

