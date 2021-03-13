WEATHER ALERTDenver under Winter Storm Warning through Monday, snow to pick up overnight
By Anica Padilla
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol closed Interstate 70 between Morrison and Silverthorne Saturday night. The CSP announced the full closure a little after 7 p.m.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said road conditions were worsening and visibility during the snowstorm was a concern.

They told CBS4 no crashes has been reported in the area.

There was no estimate for when the highway would reopen. Officials said to expect an extended closure.

