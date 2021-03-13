GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol closed Interstate 70 between Morrison and Silverthorne Saturday night. The CSP announced the full closure a little after 7 p.m.
#BREAKING ** FULL CLOSURE ** Interstate 70 BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM SILVERTHORNE (mp 205) and Denver Metro Area (C-470 interchange).#cowx #COtraffic pic.twitter.com/gMPP6u1PXy
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 14, 2021
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said road conditions were worsening and visibility during the snowstorm was a concern.
There was no estimate for when the highway would reopen. Officials said to expect an extended closure.