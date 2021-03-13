ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Some areas of Colorado could see record snow totals by the time the winter storm is over. Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park are two areas preparing for a huge blast of snow.
Denver and the entire urban corridor between Colorado Springs and Cheyenne are under a Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Monday. A total of 12 to 24 inches of accumulation is expected for most of the Denver metro area. The Fort Collins and Boulder areas could get up to 30 inches while the foothills and mountains east of Vail Pass are expecting 24 to 48 inches.
Rocky Mountain National Park closed roads near the east entrances and shut down several parking areas on Friday. The goal is to keep roads clear of any traffic for snowplows and emergency responders.
The Town of Estes Park is warning residents, "Power outages are possible due to wet, heavy snow and falling trees. The town's team is prepared to respond to outages with all staff on standby. Priorities for power outage response must be critical infrastructure and more densely populated areas."
The town also said just because someone has medical equipment in their home doesn’t mean that they will have priority if the power goes out. Estes Park officials say that everyone should have a backup plan.