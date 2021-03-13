DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo, Denver Art Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens are closed this weekend due to the winter storm. Denver and the entire urban corridor between Colorado Springs and Cheyenne are under a Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Monday. A total of 12 to 24 inches of accumulation is expected for most of the Denver metro area.

According to its website, the Denver Zoo plans to reopen on Monday, March 15. The zoo announced on Friday afternoon the plans to close over the weekend.

The Denver Art Museum will also be closed Saturday and Sunday, with plans to reopen on Monday. Those with tickets to exhibits on March 13 and 14 will be able to reschedule with the museum, according to the DAM website. The opening of Paris to Hollywood exhibit, initially scheduled for Sunday, has been pushed back to Monday.

The Denver Botanic Gardens York Street in Denver location closed at 1 p.m. Saturday with a scheduled reopening at 10 a.m. Monday. The Chatfield Farms location will be closed all weekend with a scheduled reopening at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science remained open on Saturday afternoon and told CBS4 that the staff would determine whether to open on Sunday depending on the weather conditions. That closure would be posted on the DMNS website.

This year’s Girls & Science event hosted by CBS4 and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is virtual and all of the events are located online. It’s an especially good activity for those who are unable to leave their house because of the winter storm or otherwise.

LINK: Girls & Science: March 2021