DENVER (CBS4) – The delayed storm moving closer to Colorado on Saturday morning still promises widespread snow. The heaviest snow will wait until the afternoon and total accumulation is still expected to be enough to cause significant travel issues.
Denver and the entire urban corridor between Colorado Springs and Cheyenne are under a Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Monday. A total of 12 to 24 inches of accumulation is expected for most of the Denver metro area. The Fort Collins and Boulder areas could get up to 30 inches while the foothills and mountains east of Vail Pass are expecting 24 to 48 inches.READ MORE: Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park Prepared For Big Blast Of Snow During Winter Storm
Breaking down the metro area snow by time period, the snow that accumulates from late morning through early evening should total 4 to 8 inches depending on how fast accumulation starts. Then another 4 to 8 inches is expected Saturday night followed by 3 to 6 inches on Sunday. Then another 1-2 inches Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Elsewhere around the state, Winter Weather Advisories continues for portions of the Eastern Plains, the Western Slope, and mountain areas that are not included in the Winter Storm Warning.
After the snow ends early Monday morning, most of the state will be dry until another storm arrives on Tuesday with more accumulating snowfall likely in the metro area.