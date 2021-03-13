DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are looking back on the blizzard in March 2003 as they prepare for this weekend’s winter storm. Particularly those winter sports enthusiasts who get excited about all the snow.
The manager of Golden Gate Canyon State Park remembers having to ask people to leave the park after that 2003 blizzard. He said people wanted to snowshoe on the 7-feet of fresh powder.
Unfortunately, there was nowhere for the recreationists to park because the snowdrifts had covered the parking areas. People who did leave their cars on the road often got in the way of plow crews and road operations.
CPW is urging campers and other visitors from out of state to be extremely cautious. Some state parks may need to close until the storm passes and the snow is cleared for safe travel.