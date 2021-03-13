BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A major winter snowstorm was slow to move into Boulder Saturday morning. Some Boulder residents took advantage of the delayed snow and took a stroll on the Pearl Street Mall.
CBS4 Meteorologists are predicting the snow in Boulder will measure well above 12 inches, but residents in the foothills and near-foothills are no strangers to spring snow. They prepare for any eventuality.
“It’s probably not going to be as bad as I thought it was,” one resident told CBS4. “But we did plan ahead, and we got some soup and stuff to make grilled cheeses so we are probably just going to stay in, but we’re trying to do as much outside as we can before that happens.”
Early Saturday afternoon the snow was falling heavily in Boulder and there were some power outages causing issues at some intersections. The streetlights weren’t working on Broadway at Baseline Street.