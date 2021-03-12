DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock urged residents to stay home and stay safe during this weekend’s winter storm. The Winter Storm Warnings for this storm include the Denver metro area and foothills with snow totals expected to be measured in feet, not inches.

For 20 years, Lou Varlaro has been digging people out, “When the snow is gone I’ll be happy. Doing it is a pain in the neck.”

This could be his biggest year since 2003. If you remember that storm, this is much like we are expecting.

Hancock issued words of caution during a news conference, “First my admonishment: don’t drive if you don’t have to drive this weekend.”

Hancock said to the roads clear for the plows. There will be 70 of the big ones out and 36 smaller ones which be for residential streets. And that’s just the beginning.

Hancock added, “When the storm passes we are going to have some shoveling to do. We ask you to keep your eye out for your neighbors who are older adults.”

He says digging out could take days. Unlike 2003, we have a pandemic this time. COVID vaccinations are being rescheduled. Outreach is taking place to convince those living on the streets to go to a shelter.

Others realize this is not Texas.

“Are you concerned about this storm, about safety?” CBS4 asked one man who replied “No, been through it before, nothing new, just a little bit more.”

As in the past, just getting to Denver International Airport could be a problem. Hundreds of plows are being readied for the runways and roads.

At least some people are looking ahead to the next few days.

“I’m happy… got to make some money to keep paying the bills,” Varlaro laughed and said goodbye with some hard work ahead.