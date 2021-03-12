WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning goes into effect for Denver, other parts of CO
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver firefighters rushed to rescue a stranded window washer in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon. Crews worked to remove the window washer at 1600 20th Street.

(credit: Denver Fire)

The DFD Special Operation crews used “High-Angle Rescue” teams to remove the uninjured person to the safety of the tower ladder just below where he was stranded.

(credit: Denver Fire)

READ MORE: Have To Drive In Heavy Snow? Read This First

MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400

The window washer appeared to be stranded more than 6 stories above the ground. The address is that of the Rally Hotel across from Coors Field in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood.

Jennifer McRae