DENVER (CBS4)– Denver firefighters rushed to rescue a stranded window washer in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon. Crews worked to remove the window washer at 1600 20th Street.
The DFD Special Operation crews used "High-Angle Rescue" teams to remove the uninjured person to the safety of the tower ladder just below where he was stranded.
The #DFD is working to remove a stranded window washer at 1600 20th St. DFD Special Operation crews are using 'High-Angle Rescue' teams to remove the uninjured party to the safety of a Tower-Ladder just below his location. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/pmRVSqWqhT
The window washer appeared to be stranded more than 6 stories above the ground. The address is that of the Rally Hotel across from Coors Field in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood.