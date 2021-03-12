ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have positioned snowcats around Elbert County as they prepare for an onslaught of snow over the weekend. Elizabeth Fire Protection District Division Chief Kara Gerczynski says in past storms she’s seen drifts rise well over six feet.

“I think the one thing that hurts us the most is the wind,” she said.

The 2019 bomb cyclone storm led to a big job for rescuers in snow cats.

“During the bomb cyclone we had crews in this snowcat for 12 hours. And it’s not an easy ride.”

They top out at about 35 mph.

Rescuers went after many people who were misdirected by mapping apps that showed major highways closed, but roads through the county toward Colorado Springs open. Many were not. About 350 people got stranded.

“Most of them rented cars from DIA and when DIA closed and they couldn’t get down Interstate 25 or Interstate 70 and found their way through Elbert County… When we took them to the shelter, we asked them where their car was and they said we have no idea where we were. Because they didn’t.”

The county’s emergency manager has connected with the Waze mapping app to convey information about roads in the county to prevent it in this storm.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is also concerned about people who tried to cut their own path.

“Our biggest concern is people driving past roadblocks,” said undersheriff Dave Fisher. “People try to drive around those and then it causes problems if they get caught in a ten-foot drift.”

Often times they call tow trucks to pull people out. At Westside Towing in Castle Rock, drivers were getting ready for trouble.

“The guys in their trucks they’ll all have extra clothing boots, socks, something to change into if they get wet and cold,” said general manager Jim Stevens.

He recommends people just stay in, “Unless it’s an emergency. You really shouldn’t be out there. Especially when they’re talking the amount of snow we’re getting and the wind and blowing.”

Just answering tow calls involves a difficult decision during the pandemic. Stevens says it’s up to the drivers on whether to bring people with them.

“In COVID we’ve been trying to limit that to not more than two but again we’re not going to leave somebody sitting there.”

He’s found people are often remarkably unprepared for some storms, “You would not believe how many people we pull up to, they just came from the gym, they’re in shorts, shoes, tank top and they have nothing.”

Others end up overconfident, “People think I’ve got four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, invincible. But if you go through our inventory, and you see some of the rollover and wrecks that are here waiting to be picked up, there are a lot of four-wheel drive vehicles.”

Stevens hopes people will slow down around emergency vehicles.

“The last thing I want my drivers to be worried about is getting hit.”

The state’s Move Over law he says has been a help, but not everyone is complying.

“I’ve had my close calls over the years. I’ve been doing this 10 years. There’s been days when you feel the hairs standing up on the back of your neck because that was too close.”