COVID In Colorado 1 Year Later: 'Felt Like Everything Was Ending' In Summit CountyMany in Colorado's high country mark the arrival of COVID-19 with the abrupt end to the 2019-2020 ski season.

Denver Doctor: Delay In 2nd COVID Vaccine Dose Due To Winter Storm Will Not Affect EfficacyCOVID-19 vaccine appointments for thousands of Coloradans are being rescheduled due to the winter storm this weekend, but doctors say not to worry.

Dr. Dave Hnida: Be Prepared For Snow Shoveling, Think Of It As Combo Of Weight Lifting And AerobicsThe forecast calls for major snow accumulation in the Denver metro area this weekend and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida shared tips for how to prepare for shoveling it off your driveway and sidewalk.

UCHealth, SCL Health Reschedule Weekend Vaccine Clinics Due To Winter StormUCHealth is closing its COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend due to the upcoming winter storm. All appointments for the vaccine on Saturday and Sunday will be rescheduled.

COVID In Colorado: A Year After Death, Mike Farley's Family Mourns Lost OpportunitiesMike Farley was one of Denver's earliest COVID deaths. An attorney who was known as a humanitarian and artist passed away from COVID-19 on March 23.

Arvada Assisted Living Center Cited In Neglect Case, Family Calling On State To Shut It DownA family is calling for the Almost Like Home assisted living center to be shut down, after a state health department investigation revealed their loved one was neglected there.