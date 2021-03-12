AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A neighbor was shot after intervening in a domestic dispute in an Aurora neighborhood. A man and a woman were fighting on East Grand Place when the neighbor stepped in.
The man shot the neighbor and then sped away on a motorcycle.
Police chased him on Gun Club Road to Smoky Hill Road when the suspect got onto E-470 and then crashed at Quincy Avenue.
He was taken into custody with minor injuries.
The neighbor who was shot was taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.