Dr. Dave Hnida: Be Prepared For Snow Shoveling, Think Of It As Combo Of Weight Lifting And AerobicsThe forecast calls for major snow accumulation in the Denver metro area this weekend and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida shared tips for how to prepare for shoveling it off your driveway and sidewalk.

COVID In Colorado: Coloradans Age 50 And Above To Be Eligible For Vaccine Starting March 19Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Friday that residents ages 50 and above will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 19.

Denver Doctor: Delay In 2nd COVID Vaccine Dose Due To Winter Storm Will Not Affect EfficacyCOVID-19 vaccine appointments for thousands of Coloradans are being rescheduled due to the winter storm this weekend, but doctors say not to worry.

COVID In Colorado 1 Year Later: Nuggets Superfan Vicki Ray Was Heartbroken When NBA Halted SeasonIt has taken a global pandemic to keep Vicki Ray away from her beloved Nuggets.

COVID In Colorado 1 Year Later: 'Felt Like Everything Was Ending' In Summit CountyMany in Colorado's high country mark the arrival of COVID-19 with the abrupt end to the 2019-2020 ski season.

UCHealth, SCL Health Reschedule Weekend Vaccine Clinics Due To Winter StormUCHealth is closing its COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend due to the upcoming winter storm. All appointments for the vaccine on Saturday and Sunday will be rescheduled.