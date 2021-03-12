WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning goes into effect for Denver, other parts of CO
By Jesse Sarles
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A neighbor was shot after intervening in a dispute in an Aurora neighborhood. A man and a woman were fighting on East Grand Place when the neighbor stepped in.

The man shot the neighbor and then sped away on a motorcycle.

Police chased him on Gun Club Road to Smoky Hill Road when the suspect got onto E-470 and then crashed at Quincy Avenue.

He was taken into custody with minor injuries.

The neighbor who was shot was taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Jesse Sarles