AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 on Friday morning. Police say the chain-reaction crash happened after a metal bar smashed through the driver’s side window of her SUV.
The 44-year-old driver then collided with another car before crashing into a barrier at the Colfax Avenue exit on the southbound side. Southbound lanes were shut down for hours.
The driver was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the crash.
Police in Aurora are not sure where the piece of steel came from.
Police are asking any witnesses, especially those who may have dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.