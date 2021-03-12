DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested Jonathan Nuno Mijangos on investigation of first-degree murder charges in the case of his missing wife Jasmin Cigarroa. Cigarroa, 24, was reported missing to the Denver Police Department on March 10 and investigators found what are believed to be her remains on Friday morning.
According to Jasmin's brother, Mijangos said that Cigarroa had not returned home since going out with friends on Monday night, but her family disputes that claim.
“Her husband told us that Jasmin left around 7 p.m. with a friend and she never came back,” said Francisco Cigarroa, Jasmin’s brother. “We talked to her friend and she said she texted Jasmine but she never came down from her apartment.”
On Thursday, investigators obtained information that led them to search a rural area of Adams County. The search was called off because of darkness but investigators resumed the search in the area of East 26th Avenue and Powhaton Road and found what are believed to be Cigarroa’s remains.
Police arrested Mijangos, 23, on Friday afternoon.
The positive identification of the victim, along with cause and manner of death will be determined by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
Family members say Cigarroa’s phone, keys and wallet were found in her room.
"I want what happened to my sister to be a movement for any other women that are in the situation she was," said Francisco Cigarroa, speaking about domestic violence.
Police have confirmed that it does appear to be a domestic violence-related homicide. The Denver Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).