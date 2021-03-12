DUMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Drivers heading westbound on Interstate 70 into the mountains are experiencing significant backups due to a hazmat spill from a semi crash at Dumont.
Traffic was down to one lane in the area and the drive from Denver to the Eisenhower Tunnel was over two hours, officials said early Friday afternoon. The heavy delays are expected to last through the afternoon.
“Motorists also need to be aware that alternate routes will have heavy traffic and backups as well,” officials warned.
"Motorists also need to be aware that alternate routes will have heavy traffic and backups as well," officials warned.

Drivers should check cotrip.org before traveling.
This crash was not weather related but officials said motorists need to prepare for the incoming storm.
"If you absolutely need to make essential travel during the storm, be prepared for road closures and severe conditions on roads that are open," officials with Colorado Department of Transportation stated. "Carry emergency supplies, food and water, and ensure your vehicle is equipped for the conditions."