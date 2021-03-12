(CBS4) – The race to stock up on food and other supplies before the big snowstorm in Colorado this weekend is on! On Thursday CBS4 interviewed shoppers who were finding some empty shelves at some of the bigger chain grocery stores.
Officials are advising residents to get what is needed now in an effort to avoid have anyone go out on the roads unnecessarily when the storm hits.
Coloradans: lol at other states that can't handle snow
Also Coloradans: Gonna snow Saturday and Sunday so I better buy enough stuff at the grocery store to last me til 2025
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) March 11, 2021
Some shoppers told CBS4 they went to Tony’s Market in Littleton after not being able to find what they needed at the bigger stores.
“I’m not used to this panic shopping and entirely empty shelves,” Joanie Veage told CBS4.
Veage said she has seen fewer and fewer amounts of certain food as the week has wore on.
“I mean, who is buying all of the onions?” she said.
Other shoppers said they’ve been stocked up for a big snowstorm all winter long, so there weren’t a lot of major items that they needed.