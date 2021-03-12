(CBS4) — With a large amount of heavy, wet snow expected to accumulate quickly over the weekend, officials say it is best to stay off the roads as much as possible. If you have to drive, make sure you have a fully-charged cell phone and an emergency kit — and be prepared for the conditions you’ll face on the roads.
“If you absolutely need to make essential travel during the storm, be prepared for road closures and severe conditions on roads that are open,” officials with Colorado Department of Transportation stated. “Carry emergency supplies, food and water, and ensure your vehicle is equipped for the conditions.”READ MORE: Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery Volunteers Prepare For Snowstorm Rescues
AAA urges drivers to follow these recommendations:
- Gradual Start: You have the greatest traction just before the wheels spin. Gentle pressure on the accelerator pedal when starting from a stop is the best method for retaining traction and avoiding skids. If your wheels start to spin, let up on the accelerator until traction returns. Do not use cruise control.
- Go Slow: No matter what type of vehicle you have or what type of tires you’re riding, it’s plainly unsafe to drive as quickly as you would in dry conditions. Normal following distances for dry pavement (three to four seconds) should be increased to eight to 10 seconds. Give yourself even more space (12-15 seconds or more) if you are new to winter driving.
- Steady Braking: If your car has an anti-lock braking system, which it likely does, a pulsating break pedal means the system is working. Do not remove your foot from the brake during a skid. When you apply the brakes hard enough to make the wheels lock momentarily, you will typically feel the brake pedal vibrate and pulsate back against your foot. This is normal! Do not release pressure on the pedal or attempt to pump the brakes.
- Manage a Skid: If you lose traction and begin to skid, stay calm to regain control of your vehicle. Always steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go. Do NOT slam on the brakes, which will make it harder to regain control.
- Stay in Your Lane: On a four-lane highway, stay in the lane that has been cleared most recently. Avoid changing lanes because of potential control loss when driving over built-up snow between lanes.
- Steering: At speeds above 25mph, steering is the preferred way to avoid a crash – as less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake to a stop. In slick conditions, sudden braking can lead to a loss of control.
- Know Your Environment: Shaded spots, bridges, overpasses, and intersections are where you’ll most likely find the slipperiest ice. Even if your drive is dry and manageable in parts, it is likely you will encounter ice along the way – so focus your attention as far ahead as possible and slow down as much as possible before driving over likely ice patches.
- Put the phone away: Put your phone in the glovebox, or, if used for navigation, in a secure mount. Do not read or send text messages, place a call, check social media, browse the internet, or adjust your GPS directions while moving. Distracted driving is always dangerous driving, and doubly so when challenging conditions demand your absolute attention at all times.
Additionally, CDOT reminded drivers to yield to snowplows, saying passing snowplows is “extremely dangerous.”READ MORE: Dr. Dave Hnida: Be Prepared For Snow Shoveling, Think Of It As Combo Of Weight Lifting And Aerobics
“While some drivers may not realize it, snowplows are operating within their own work zone,” CDOT officials stated. “It is now a Class A traffic offense to pass a snowplow operated by a state, county or local agency when the truck is displaying its lights and operating in tandem formation with one or more snowplows.”
AAA also urges drivers to have an emergency kit in the car with the following items:
- Tire chains
- Abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter
- Small shovel
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Ice scraper
- Rags or paper towels
- Flares or other warning devices
- Booster cables
- First aid kit
- Water
- Snacks such as energy bars