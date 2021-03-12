DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District has spent the last few days preparing for a major weekend storm that could dump up to two feet of snow in the metro area. RTD has three teams working to cover hundreds of square miles of Park-n-Rides, light rail stations, bus stations, and sidewalks.
Facility Maintenance Manager Ron Posey has been with RTD for 21 years and is also known as the district's Snow Captain. He says it takes a lot of work when it snows to keep everything clear and safe.
"Overall we try not to impact the services, and luckily with the weekend we have the manpower to be able to help out," Posey said. "We're here to get you to wherever you're going, to get you back home and provide you service and be confident that we're there to get you back."
Gov. Jared Polis has asked people to stay home if they can during the storm and stay off the roads.
RTD says service can be delayed by 10-30 minutes on snow days depending on the severity of the storm. Riders can stay up to date on storm impacts on RTD's Twitter account, @RideRTD. You can also sign up for Rider Alerts and learn more about RTD snow preparations at rtd-denver.com.