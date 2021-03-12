DENVER (CBS4) – When the snow can be measured in feet, the safest place to be is in stable housing. The Denver Rescue Mission has a proven track record of finding affordable housing even in a tight market.
"Denver is expensive, and it's hard to find housing if you're making a little bit above minimum wage, or you're on social security/disability," said Jonathan Soweidy, Director of Residential Programs at the Denver Rescue Mission.
The Denver Rescue Mission’s STAR Program is for people who are working, but still can’t land a place to call home. The program offers transitional housing, case management, and counseling.
“Our job is to help them find those places that they can afford, or help them figure out how to get a better job, figure out if they have an eviction or something on their background that makes them less enticing to potential landlords,” Soweidy explained.
Anthony Crowley is currently in the STAR program.
“Working on my finances, my budget plan, housing,” Crowley said.
Crowley has a retail sales job, but doesn’t make enough to be able to afford an apartment. Through the STAR program he’s learning about budgeting, and he’s required to start a savings account. It’s putting him on the right path to a new future.
“I want to get into ministry, open my own ministry on the 16th Street Mall,” Crowley told CBS4. “God’s put it on my heart to help other people.”
LINK: Spread the Warmth
