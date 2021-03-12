DENVER (CBS4)– Travelers heading to Denver International Airport this weekend are urged to double-check their itinerary before heading to the airport. At least three airlines at DIA have issued travel advisories.
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for this storm, including the Denver metro area and foothills.
RELATED: FAA ‘Snowman’ Will Help Determine If Runways At DIA Can Stay Open During Winter Storm
United Airlines says travelers can change their flight or connect through a different city by using the United app or messaging them. United says it is adding more flights on Friday to allow for flexibility.
United added more flights on Friday to help people get to their destination with no delays.
“If visibility is bad, if winds are strong, if for some reason snow is falling so fast we can’t keep a runway clear, those are conditions in which the FAA would close a runway and keep planes from taking off and landing,” said DIA spokeswoman Emily Williams.
Frontier’s advisory is in effect for travel for March 13 and 14. Passengers who bought their ticket before March 8 and are supposed to travel either of those days can change their flight.
Denver International Airport says they are also preparing for heavy, wet snow and strong wind. They say they have hundreds of snow removal equipment and 500 trained snow-removal employees ready to tackle the storm across the property which spans 34,000 acres.
DIA says passengers should always check their flight status with their airlines and should expect to “spend a little extra time on the aircraft prior to departure.”