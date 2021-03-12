PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Scammers are trying to take advantage of the upcoming snowstorm by posing as Xcel Energy employees. Police in Parker say the scammer threatens to turn off a customer’s power if they don’t make an unexpected payment.
Police have received an increased number of reports about the scam. If you receive a suspicious phone call, hang up and check your account status on Xcel Energy's website or mobile app. You can also call Xcel Energy Customer Service at 800-895-4999.
Investigators say you should never give out personally identifiable information or provide payment over the phone when you did not initiate the phone call.
"Whether it's the Parker Police Department, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the IRS or Xcel Energy, we aren't going to ask for your social security number or bank account information," the police department said in a Facebook post on Friday. "Don't give out account passwords, PINs, or any other personally identifiable information, and don't follow links from unsolicited emails."