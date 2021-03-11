WIGGINS, Colo. (CBS4) – “Got out of the house about 4:30 and got trucks running,” said rancher Jerry Wolfswinkel about 13 hours later as cows poured out of a trailer and took off toward hay piled for bedding. He’d moved the cattle from Holyoke to 4,000 acres near Wiggins in Morgan County. There the cows, expecting in about three to four weeks, would have shelter and feed in a corral and Jerry, his wife Monica and son Wyatt nearby.

This is when snowstorms can become killers.

“You appreciate the survival rate and you appreciate when you don’t lose and grieve the ones you do lose,” said Monica.

Two years ago, they lost some calves just born even though they had shelter.

“We had cattle up in the corrals and we had wind. The snow drifted so tight into the corrals we lost some calves inside of a building, it was an open front building, because it had drifted full of snow.”

Each storm is different, said Jerry, and from each one they learn. Tuesday upon hearing the wildly varying forecasts they decided, “We really needed to do something and we needed to get them home and we need to get them where there’s feed and where we can take care of them.”

Cows that will calve soon are in shelters closest to home. Others are calving later in corrals a bit farther away, but still close enough to get to.

“If we got to feed cattle, we’ll be out in the storm feeding cattle,” said Jerry. “We’ll weather the storm right there with them.”

Cattle have been known to take refuge in gullies during storms and be found covered over, he said. Other ranchers have told stories of losing cattle that effectively drowned in deep snow. Calves are particularly at risk. If they are born in wet, cold and windy conditions it is not an easy start.

“If they’re born right in the middle of that when it’s wet and cold, blowing and momma doesn’t mother up and lick them down and get them up, they might not survive,” said Jerry.

This year they have moved calving for most of their cows from March 1 to April 1.

“We were calving March 1. And we got caught in a few of these storms. We’re hoping that this year when this storm comes, we’re not in a big calving push.”

The storm coming is still ill-defined. And at tough as it may be, there’s another disaster looming without moisture.

“We’ve been so hot and dry and we have no pastures to go to if we don’t get this moisture, so we’re kind of counting on the storm,” said Jerry.

He’s hoping there will be a good snow, with no wind. Monica is counting on a little faith as well.

“God created them and he knows what they need better than we do. So we do our part we take care of them and we make sure they’re fed up and we do everything humanly possible we can do.”