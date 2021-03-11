NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 25 at 104th Avenue in Northglenn. Police are looking for a white coupe involved in the crash and subsequent shooting.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night. A woman told Northglenn police a white BMW ran into her Toyota 4Runner, fired shots at her, and drove off. One of those shots hit the woman in her shoulder.
The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. The highway was closed for several hours Wednesday night.
Northglenn investigators are still looking for the white BMW M-series with damage to its front passenger side quarter panel. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868.