MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman her 3-year-old and 18-month-old children were located late Thursday morning by aircraft after they spent two nights in the northwestern Colorado wilderness. An oil field employee discovered the woman’s vehicle near the intersections of Moffat County Roads 54 & 103, about 6 miles north of Craig. It was stuck in the snow. However, no one was inside the vehicle.
The oil field employee called authorities around 8 a.m., according to Lt. Chip McIntyre of the Moffat County Sheriff's Office. A search was launched immediately.
The area had received a small amount of snowfall overnight, McIntyre told CBS4, but the weather conditions improved for an air search. McIntyre said searchers felt fortunate to have those favorable conditions develop.
The woman and her children were found walking among sagebrush and not close to any road, McIntyre said.
The conditions of the three were not made available.
McIntyre said MCSO investigators are still looking into the details of the incident.