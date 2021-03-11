LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is dead after a homicide at a motel in Loveland. It happened Wednesday night at the Gateway Motel.
Loveland Police were called to the Gateway Motel around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. They found one man dead in a room. The investigation is considered a homicide, though at last update, police told CBS4 it was too early to determine exactly how the man died.
Investigators did note that the death did not appear to be random.
There have not been any arrests, and there is no suspect information. Police did note, however, that based on the circumstances surrounding the death, there does not appear to be a threat to the community.