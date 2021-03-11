DENVER (CBS4) – Shelters are urging people not to forget their pets while preparing for this weekend’s coming snowstorm. While temperatures are not forecast to be life-threateningly cold, the amount of snow will pose a danger to pets.

Denver Animal Protection is urging people not to leave their pets outside. With snow totals forecast to be in the 15″ to 25″ range, the amount of snow expected could easily prove dangerous to pets who primarily stay outside. This spring snowstorm will be heavy and wet, making fallen trees and downed power lines a significant danger.

In Denver, city ordinances require a suitable outdoor shelter like a doghouse or covered porch to provide animal protection from the elements.

Insulating that outdoor shelter is another step to protect outdoor pets.

Animal Protection also reminds people that pets can easily get confused in large amounts of snow and render their sense of smell, their primary form of navigation, useless. Tags and collars with updated contact information should be put on your pet in case they are lost.

Owners should have several days worth of food and medication on hand, given that travel will be extremely difficult over the weekend.

Snow, ice, and ice treatment chemicals should be removed immediately when pets come inside. Not only will this keep them warm and dry, but also prevent them from licking the chemicals, which could make them sick. Snow and ice remover and anti-freeze are harmful to pets.

Because of the scale and weight of the snow, power outages are possible. Backup generators should be fueled and ready to keep a warm environment for pets.

If you have a vehicle outside, Denver Animal Protection is reminding people to check under the hood and underneath the vehicle before starting it, as stray animals may seek out the warmth.

Failure to properly care for pets could result in an Animal Cruelty or Animal Neglect charge, a fine up to $999, and/or a year in jail.