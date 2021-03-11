DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Monday. Investigators say Jasmine Cigarroa has not returned home since going out with friends on Monday night, but her family disputes that claim.
"Her husband told us that Jasmine left around 7 p.m. with a friend and she never came back," said Francisco Cigarroa, Jasmine's brother. "We talked to her friend and she said she texted Jasmine but she never came down from her apartment."
Family members say Jasmine's phone, keys and wallet were found in her room.
Jasmine is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known location was in the area of 28th Avenue and Roslyn Street.
Police say Jasmine's disappearance is being investigated as a missing persons case. They are asking anyone with information to call the DPD non-emergency line at 720-913-2000 reference case 21-140652.