By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – A person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in the Northfield area of Denver. Police are currently investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

It happened early Thursday morning at 40th and Central Park, just south of I-70 and Central Park Boulevard. The man later died.

No arrests have been made yet, according to Denver Police. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Currently, Central Park Boulevard is closed between 36th and 40th.

