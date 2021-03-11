Arvada Assisted Living Center Cited In Neglect Case, Family Calling On State To Shut It DownA family is calling for the Almost Like Home assisted living center to be shut down, after a state health department investigation revealed their loved one was neglected there.

For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic Senior Living Residents Can Hug Loved OnesFor the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic seniors who live in group communities, like assisted living, will be able to physically embrace their loved ones.

Some Vaccination Clinics Rescheduling Ahead of Weekend SnowstormWhile the incoming winter storm is not expected to affect vaccine deliveries to our state, organizers of vaccination clinics may have to consider adjusting their plans.

Some Denver Surgeons See Troubling Increase In Colorectal Cancer CasesA group of Denver surgeons is concerned about a rise in cases of the second deadliest cancer. So far this year, the surgeons have seen more than double the usual number of cases of colorectal cancer.

Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Denver To Promote COVID Relief BillVice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on March 16 to highlight the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Wednesday.

City Of Denver Plans Moment Of Silence For COVID VictimsThe City of Denver is planning for a moment of silence to honor those lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic. The moment of silence is planned for Friday at noon.