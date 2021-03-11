DENVER (CBS4) – A person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in the Northfield area of Denver. Police are currently investigating the circumstances around the shooting.
It happened early Thursday morning at 40th and Central Park, just south of I-70 and Central Park Boulevard. The man later died.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Massive Snowstorm Is Slowing Down, And Projected Snow Totals Are Trending Up
MORE NEWS: 1 Dead After Homicide At Loveland Motel
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 40th and Central Park. One adult male was located. Unknown extent of injuries. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ARzVyK7tKiREAD MORE: Arvada Assisted Living Center Cited In Neglect Case, Family Calling On State To Shut It Down
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 11, 2021
No arrests have been made yet, according to Denver Police. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Currently, Central Park Boulevard is closed between 36th and 40th.