DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver is reminding drivers that updated car registration will be reinforced again beginning April 1. Registration late fees were suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some drivers may be able to get their registration renewal or license plates online at Denvergov.org.
April 1 is also the first day of street sweeping season in Denver. Street sweeping days are marked by signs. Those vehicles that are not moved on street sweeping days may get a ticket.