DENVER (CBS4)– COVID-19 vaccine appointments for thousands of Coloradans are being rescheduled due to the winter storm this weekend, but doctors say not to worry. According to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, there is a 42-day window between doses for the two-dose vaccines to be most effective.

“No clinical concerns at all about pushing the vaccine back a week or two,” said Dr. Connie Price with Denver Health. “Even beyond 42 days, most experts would agree that it still will have no negative impact on the efficacy of your vaccine. Really the only reason we want to give it within as tight of wind window as we can, is just really to get people’s immunity up as high as possible as soon as possible.”

Denver Health has canceled its vaccine appointments for Sunday, but plans to stay open Saturday for anyone still willing to come in.

“For those who feel safe driving, based on what we know of the forecast, we feel like we can proceed,” Price said. “We have a lot of people scheduled and we want to provide them the opportunity.”

UCHealth plans to cancel vaccine appointments both Saturday and Sunday, affecting nearly 3,000 appointments, but Dr. Richard Zane says everyone will be able to reschedule their appointments for next week, starting Tuesday.

“One hundred percent of the people who were scheduled on Saturday and Sunday will be given the opportunity to reschedule the following week,” Zane said. “If for some reason they cannot, they may elect to be vaccinated later.”

Zane also stressed the delay of a second dose will not affect the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“People should not worry if their appointment has been rescheduled, the vaccine will be just as effective as if you got it on Saturday or Sunday in exactly the same way,” Zane said. “There will be no detriment to delaying a few days, it’s well within the window.”

In a virtual news conference Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis said the severe weather should not affect vaccine supplies, as this week’s shipments have already arrived.

Zane said that goes for UCHealth, too.

“We have no concerns about vaccine shipments. And no concern about vaccine supply for patients who have appointments,” Zane said. “We have the vaccine for you. We will reschedule you the following week, there is no need to worry, we will 100% get you vaccinated.”

Both UCHealth and Denver Health said they are contacting patients to make them aware of the cancellations, and the rescheduling should not affect existing appointments for the following week.

“We’re calling them over and over again and sending the messages until we get positive affirmation, but they have been contacted so we will keep calling and keep messaging you until you have responded, so no one should worry, we will reschedule 100% of the people who have appointments this weekend,” Zane said.

Additionally, doctors stressed if you have any medical emergency during the storm, do not hesitate to call paramedics or your healthcare provider.