ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Concerns about illegal street racing prompted police to block drivers in a Costco parking lot in Arvada Wednesday night. The Arvada Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol blocked the drivers in the parking lot at Interstate 70 and Wadsworth Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m.
Police said it appeared to be a “meet up” and investigators believe some of the drivers could be connected to the street racing incident on Interstate 225 in Aurora last weekend.READ MORE: Aurora Police Ask For Help In Illegal Street Racing Investigation
No arrest were made Wednesday night, but the area was blocked off for about an hour.
One man who lives nearby told CBS4 he’s glad law enforcement is out there.
His brother was hit and killed by a street racer and says he and his wife are kept up a lot of nights by the loud cars and races.
“If you’re out there doing this please think of the consequences… I lost my brother nearly 20 years ago,” Mack Stepp said. “I would love to sit down with him and have a beer with him saw how he raised his kids.”
A spokesperson for the police department said officers will continue to crackdown on street racing.
On Sunday night, up to 800 vehicles were gridlocked on southbound Interstate 225 in Aurora because of illegal street racing activity.