DENVER (CBS4)– Despite warnings to stay off the road, many people still test their luck and drive in inclement weather. Since 2014, Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery has gone on nearly 1,000 missions, getting drivers out of places where tow trucks can’t go.

This weekend, they’ll be waiting by the phone.

“There are so many warnings telling people not to go out if you don’t have to. It is kind of frustrating to have to pull people out of these situations that they never should have been in,” said Justin King, Public Affairs Officer for Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery.

While frustrating, King and the volunteers who make up Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery are happy to help. The team of volunteers offers emergency support through vehicle-based searches, extractions, back-country access support and any other means needed by local and state agencies – all free of charge.

“There’s a lot more to it than just hooking up a tow strap to a vehicle and stepping on the gas pedal,” said King. “There’s a lot of safety that comes into play, like knowing that you’re not going to exceed your equipment ratings. Especially when there are pieces of metal in the equation. You don’t want that failing, flying through a windshield and killing somebody.”

Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery has grown to more than 200 volunteers, each with state-issued search and rescue credentials. Drivers who need assistance, and have cell service, can dial their hotline. Sometimes, 4×4 will come to the rescue even if you didn’t call them.

“911 operators will actually transfer it to us. We feed the information and get the team rolling to go help,” said King. “We get a lot of 911 relay calls from Gilpin and Clear Creek County.”

King says the majority of calls come from drivers who need assistance on forest trails and roads. He says the snow forecasted to arrive this weekend is “out of the norm” but the group has plenty of experience. Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery has performed several snow rescues, including missions during the 2019 Bomb Cyclone.

“When you’re stuck in a snowdrift, that snow starts covering up your car and covering up your exhaust. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a very easy thing to have happen while you’re sitting in your running car in a blizzard,” said King.

The group has even made arrangements to drive hospital employees to work over the weekend, as their vehicles are better equipped to drive in harsh conditions. While these volunteers are ready to respond, King hopes drivers will stay home and not add to the workload that’s already ahead of them.

“I think this storm will be a little different. It’s not catching anybody off guard. We’ve known about this since Monday. There really shouldn’t be that many people out and about getting stuck,” said King.

Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery operates all over Colorado, but they only perform rescues on undeveloped roads, trails roads, 4×4 routes, etc. They don’t come to areas where most commercial tow trucks can reach.

Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery Hotline: 720-722-1204

For more information visit: https://www.co4x4rnr.org/