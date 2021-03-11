BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — An excavator slid into a trench and landed on its side at Boulder construction site Thursday after a section of soil collapsed under its weight, a city spokesperson confirmed.
The machine was working on a portion of the 30th and Colorado Underpass project that kicked off March 1.
There were no injuries, City of Boulder Communication Manger Julie Causa told CBS4.
The collapse occurred at the edge of an irrigation ditch that was scheduled for demolition anyhow, Causa said. New high-strength pipe will replace the ditch.
The excavator was expected to undergo a small amount of repair as soon as crews removed it, work would resume as planned Friday, and the project timeline would not be substantially impacted, Causa said.