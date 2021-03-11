UCHealth, SCL Health Reschedule Weekend Vaccine Clinics Due To Winter StormUCHealth is closing its COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend due to the upcoming winter storm. All appointments for the vaccine on Saturday and Sunday will be rescheduled.

Dr. Dave Hnida: Be Prepared For Snow Shoveling, Think Of It As Combo Of Weight Lifting And AerobicsThe forecast calls for major snow accumulation in the Denver metro area this weekend and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida shared tips for how to prepare for shoveling it off your driveway and sidewalk.

COVID In Colorado: A Year After Death, Mike Farley's Family Mourns Lost OpportunitiesMike Farley was one of Denver's earliest COVID deaths. An attorney who was known as a humanitarian and artist passed away from COVID-19 on March 23.

Arvada Assisted Living Center Cited In Neglect Case, Family Calling On State To Shut It DownA family is calling for the Almost Like Home assisted living center to be shut down, after a state health department investigation revealed their loved one was neglected there.

For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic, Senior Living Residents Can Hug Loved OnesFor the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic seniors who live in group communities, like assisted living, will be able to physically embrace their loved ones.

Some Vaccination Clinics Rescheduling Ahead of Weekend SnowstormWhile the incoming winter storm is not expected to affect vaccine deliveries to our state, organizers of vaccination clinics may have to consider adjusting their plans.