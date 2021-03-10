DENVER (CBS4) – United and Frontier both issued travel advisories ahead a potentially significant storm heading for Colorado. Many areas could receive several inches of snow, with some areas seeing multiple feet of snow over the course of the weekend.
United says travelers can change their flight or connect through a different city by using the United app or messaging them. United says it is adding more flights on Friday to allow for flexibility.READ MORE: Weekend Winter Storm: Colorado Department of Transportation Urges Drivers To AVOID TRAVEL
Frontier’s advisory is in effect for travel for March 13 and 14. Passengers who bought their ticket before March 8 and are supposed to travel either of those days can change their flight.READ MORE: What Would It Take For Monster Weekend Snowstorm Headed For Colorado To Become A 'Blizzard'?
So far, flights have not been canceled.
Denver International Airport says they are also preparing for heavy, wet snow and strong wind. They say they have hundreds of snow removal equipment and 500 trained snow-removal employees ready to tackle the storm across the property which spans 34,000 acres.MORE NEWS: Denver Weather: Historic Storm On Track To Arrive Friday, Heaviest Snow Starts Friday Night
DIA says passengers should always check their flight status with their airlines and should expect to “spend a little extra time on the aircraft prior to departure.”