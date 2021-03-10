COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Animal control officers captured three dogs after they attacked multiple people in Commerce City on Wednesday morning. Police and animal control officers responded to the 6500 block of Kearney Street at 9:45 a.m. on reports of at least two, possibly four, dogs attacking people.
The dogs bit multiple people, all appear to be adults, and one person had to be taken to the hospital.
Police say that none of the people injured suffered life-threatening injuries.
Three dogs were captured and impounded by animal control. The dogs are described as being mixed breed.
Police said that there is no additional threat to the public, however they have not determined whether the dogs were vaccinated.