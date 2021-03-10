(CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park halted online reservations for wilderness backcountry camping permits on Wednesday due to technical difficulties. Officials are working with Pay.gov to fix the issue, which was prompted by a large volume of visitors trying to make July reservations.
“We plan to reinitiate the rollout and will not be taking reservations today,” stated Kyle Patterson, Public Affairs Officer for RMNP.
Park officials plan to provide more information about how reservations will work for July-October backcountry overnight permits later this week. For updates, visit nps.gov.