DENVER (CBS4)– More than 400 students gathered for a virtual rally on Wednesday that focused on pollution. The rally was in support of a bill that would phase out plastic containers in Colorado.
The bill would eventually ban single-use plastic and foam packaging in stores and restaurants.READ MORE: Henry Chardack First To Be Arrested In Riot On University Hill
Among the speakers at the rally, environmental activist Madhvi Chittoor from Arvada.READ MORE: Amber Alert Issued In Tennessee For Daphne Westbrook, 17, Last Seen In Colorado
“Plastic pollution is the most extent danger for not only humans but also the entire Earth, polluting air, water, food and soil,” said Chittoor.MORE NEWS: Weekend Winter Storm: Colorado Department of Transportation Urges Drivers To AVOID TRAVEL
Chittoor is already an experienced environmentalist. She has been working with local, state and national lawmakers since she was 7 years old. The bill goes to a committee vote on Thursday.