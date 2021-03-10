CHSAA & CDPHE Announce Changes To High School Playoffs & ChampionshipsThe Colorado High School Activities Association moved the 3A girls swimming and diving state championship meet from this Saturday to Monday because of an incoming snowstorm.

Spring Training Report: Which MLB Prospects Are Poised For Greatness?The Spring Training Report looks at a few of MLB's top prospects, players sidestepping COVID protocols and the passing of reliever Rheal Cormier.

Capacity Increase: 21,000 Fans Will Be Allowed At Coors Field For Rockies' Opening DayThis is an increase from the previous approval of 12,500 fans.

Who is Facundo Campazzo? The Denver Nuggets 29-Year-Old Rookie Guard Is Making An Impact In The NBAWhen Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told Facundo Campazzo that he made the NBA’s Rising Star roster, he wasn't sure what that meant.

Avalanche Lose To Coyotes At Ball Arena, 3-2Colorado trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before getting goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky, but it wasn't enough.

CU Basketball Guard McKinley Wright Shares Impact Of Father's Incarceration“What he’s done from where he’s come from and what he’s overcome is just really, really special," said the Buffs head coach Tad Boyle.