DENVER (CBS4)– Broncos running back Melvin Gordon pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Wednesday in connection with a DUI citation from last October. In exchange for the plea, the DUI was dismissed.
Gordon was ordered to perform 12 hours of community service. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said that he had already performed an additional 12 hours of community service.
According to police, the Broncos running back was cited as going 25-39 mph over the speed limit and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs last fall.