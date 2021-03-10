BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police announced they made their first arrest related to the University Hill riot on March 6. Police arrested Henry Chardack, 20, on Wednesday morning for charges of felony first degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief and engaging in a riot.
Boulder detectives are still investigating 10 other people who’ve been identified. They say more arrests will come in the coming days.READ MORE: Homeless Outreach Underway In Boulder County Ahead Of Major Snowstorm
Boulder police also released new images of other people they believe were involved. They say one man threatened to shoot a police officer.READ MORE: Another Phase Begins On South Gap Project Along I-25
Police say eight civilian vehicles were damaged, two of which were totaled. The damaged is estimated to be $43,500. City vehicles were also damaged.
The department is still receiving tips and evidence to its dedicated website.MORE NEWS: Some Denver Surgeons See Troubling Increase In Colorectal Cancer Cases
Anyone who knows the individuals involved are asked to call the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).