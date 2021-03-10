ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4)– Another person has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the deaths of three people, their remains found on two properties in Conejos County last fall. Adre Jordan Baroz, known as “Psycho,” was arrested shortly after the bodies were found in November 2020.

Francisco Ramirez was arrested on three counts of tampering with deceased human remains and accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the homicides of Myron Robert Martinez, 38, of Del Norte, Selena Esquibel of Alamosa and Xavier Zeven Garcia of Saguache.

Martinez’s remains were found with that of Shayla Hammel, whose remains were identified in December 2020.

Baroz now faces additional charges of murder in the first degree and tampering with deceased human remains related to the murder of Garcia. Baroz has already been charged in the murders of Martinez, Hammel, and Esquibel. He remains in custody at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

The only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley human remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel.

In January, two additional suspects in the case were identified as Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, both of Alamosa. Julius Baroz faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains in connection with the death of Martinez. He remains in custody on $250,000 bond.

Dominguez faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and tampering with deceased human remains. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

Authorities have set up a tipline for anyone who might have information about the human remains that might help them in their ongoing investigation: 719-270-0210.