DENVER (CBS4) – A small preview of what’s to come caused wet streets and sidewalks Wednesday morning. It was nothing compared to the storm expected to cripple the region for the upcoming weekend.

Denver officially measured 0.1″ of snow early Wednesday morning as many neighborhoods experiencing a mix of rain and snow. Drier weather will dominate most of the day on Wednesday but another light mix of rain and snow is possible in the metro area mainly between 5-7 p.m. Many areas will likely stay dry.

It will also be considerably cooler on Wednesday compared to recent days with high temperatures struggling to reach the lower 50s in the Denver metro area.

Looking ahead to Thursday, another chance for a light mix of rain and snow should develop in the afternoon along the Front Range and that chance will continue through Friday afternoon. Then the powerful winter storm moving from the West Coast should become close enough to cause a surge in snow Friday night into Saturday morning. It’s during this time (after midnight Friday night) when travel will start to become difficult.

Travel may eventually become impossible in many areas, conditions will become dangerous for livestock and outdoor pets, and power outages will be possible.

The general snow forecast for Friday through Sunday is 1 to 3 feet. The highest amounts will be in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. But snowfall totals could easily exceed 12 inches even in Denver.

The two primary weather models that extend far enough into the future to capture the entire storm have some differences but both agree this will be a substantial storm.

The European model has 10 to 20 inches of snow for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas with higher amounts above 6,000 feet. These forecast numbers seem reasonable considering the strength and available moisture (this storm should produce 1.5 to 3 inches of liquid precipitation).

The American model (called the GFS) has more snow than the European model for many areas. It’s suggesting at least 2 feet of snow for Denver and closer to 3 feet for some areas in Northern Colorado. While this solution is not out of the question, a projection of 33 inches of snow in Fort Collins seems too high (see the map below).

Regardless, comparisons are already being made between this storm and the biggest storms of the century so far. The most recent comparable storm was in February 2012 when Denver received almost 16 inches of snow. It seems likely at this time we’ll get at least that much snow so this storm should become at least the biggest storm in 9 years for the metro area.

Some lingering snow could continue into Monday but accumulation should conclude by sunrise on Monday. Then the focus for much of next week will be chilly, below normal temperatures which should continue through at least Thursday or Friday.