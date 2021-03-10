DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney announced on Wednesday that the suspect in a January hit-and-run spree is charged with committing a bias-motivated crime. Prosecutors believe that Tyler Hazell, 23, targeted one of the victims based on his perceived sexual orientation.
A total of 6 victims were involved in the incident on Jan. 30, which started at a Burger King downtown. Two police patrol vehicles were hit near 14th Avenue and Delaware Street. One of the officers was transporting a prisoner at the time of the crash.
A pedestrian was also hit near 14th Avenue and Broadway. Police say that person suffered serious leg injuries.
Hazell was arrested in Adams County shortly after the hit-and-run spree. At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to Highway 2 and Quebec Parkway northwest of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.
Hazell faces 15 counts, including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first and second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief. He was also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for domestic violence. Hazell’s next court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. on March 11.