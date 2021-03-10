DENVER (CBS4)– A group of Denver surgeons is concerned about a rise in cases of the second deadliest cancer. So far this year, the surgeons have seen more than double the usual number of cases of colorectal cancer.

They suspect the increase is because people have put off screenings during the pandemic.

Educating people about screening is a personal cause for Jason Zachary. He’s been fighting colorectal cancer for 9 months now.

“There’s up and downs, there’s good days and there’s bad days,” Jason told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

For Jason, it’s hard to wait for the results of medical tests and not worry.

“Reminds you and puts you back in that initial diagnosis,” he said choking back tears.

Last June, the 48-year-old had surgery at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center. Jason had a mass in his colon and a spot on his lung. Tests determined the father of 3 had colon cancer, stage 4.

Since then, Jason has had 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

“I wish I’d caught it earlier, prevented it,” Jason said.

Dr. Warren Strutt is Jason’s colorectal surgeon.

“It’s a preventable, treatable, disease but we’ve got to get it at the right time,” said Strutt.

“The past 3 months have been a wake-up call,” he said.

The numbers have been alarming. Strutt says by this time in 2020, his surgical group had 19 new cases of colorectal cancer.

So far in 2021, they have diagnosed 48 cases, more than double. He believes, afraid of catching COVID, people put off colonoscopies.

“This is not something that they should mess around with,” said Strutt.

Strutt said you should get your first colon cancer screening at age 45. See a doctor at any age if you have changes in bowel habits, changes in stool consistency, blood in the stool, and abdominal discomfort.

Jason now volunteers with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and serves on its Never Too Young Advisory Board.

During March, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, people are encouraged to take an online pledge to get screened.