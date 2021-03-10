DENVER (CBS4) – After strong feedback from families in the Denver Public School system, the school district is bringing back snow days. A snowstorm in late February prompted parents, students and teachers to plead for the freebie day to come back.
DPS says they developed a plan for severe weather going forward, which includes the incoming storm this weekend.
The district says:
- For severe weather that is limited in duration, we will do a traditional snow day, with no in-person or remote learning. For this forecast storm, this means that if there are unsafe conditions on Monday, March 15, that will be a traditional snow day. We’ll be monitoring the weather closely and providing updates as needed through our normal communications channels.
- If there is an extended stretch of severe weather during the week and we are not able to safely allow students to attend in-person school for multiple days, then — starting with the second day — we will pivot to remote learning. For this forecast storm, this means that if there are unsafe conditions on Monday, March 15, that will be a traditional snow day. We’ll be monitoring the weather closely and providing updates as needed through our normal communications channels.
- To support in planning and this shift, any time we are considering a potential snow day, we will send messaging to schools by mid-day the day before to remind students and teachers to prepare (such as by taking home computers) in the event that it becomes a multi-day event and we need to shift to remote learning. For this forecast storm, please remind your students to bring their computers home with them for this weekend.
