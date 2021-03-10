DENVER (CBS4) – Denver shared its plan for plows as a significant snowstorm moves closer to Colorado. Conditions are not expected to deteriorate until Friday evening or later.

Denver says it will use its big plows, residential plows and other heavy equipment in response to the storm.

Big plow drivers will report to work starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday night. They will work “round the clock” through the weekend, and possibly into next week.

Residential plow drivers, the city says, will work 3 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday. The city reminds residents plows won’t plow down to bare pavement as they drive down the center of each side street. More shifts are scheduled through the weekend.

The city asks residents to stay home if possible and to give plows plenty of space. They also ask residents to park off-street if possible.

Bicyclists are being warned to be prepared to ride in shared lanes because dedicated bike lanes might become heavily snowpacked. Bicyclists are asked to call 311 to report a problem.

With regard to sidewalks, commercial properties, including multi-family residential buildings, are required to clear their sidewalks within four hours of the snow stopping. Private residents are required to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops. All property owners must also clear ADA ramps.

AAA Colorado echoed the city of Denver in asking drivers to stay off the roads. While they will be fully staffed to respond to stranded motorists, emergency assistance vehicles cannot respond to those drivers if they’re on a roadway that’s been closed.

“Keep an emergency kit in your car with tire chains, abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, a small shovel, a flashlight with extra batteries, an ice scraper, rags or paper towels, flares or other warning devices, booster cables and a first aid kit. Bring blankets, jackets, hats and gloves for you and your passengers. Pack water and snacks, such as energy bars. Fully charge your mobile phone before you hit the road,” AAA Colorado said in a news release.